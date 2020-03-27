Kids Are Leaving the Most Adorable Notes for Their Mail Carriers

In these trying times where all of us are cooped up inside after several states across the country have ordered people to stay home as much as possible, it's nice to see some things that put a smile on our faces.

In many states, all non-essential workers have been ordered to work from home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

One group of people who are DEFINITELY essential are the mail carriers from the U.S. Postal Service. These men and women are out and about in our community every single day making sure that we're all still getting out mail - they aren't going unnoticed.

One mail carrier in Grand Rapids, Mich. has been posting notes that he's received from kids along his mail route, thanking him for what he's doing and just encouraging him as he goes about his day.

THANK YOU to all of our mail carriers and delivery drivers who are making sure that mail, packages, medicines, food, and more are making their way to our homes each and every day.