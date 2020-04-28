King Soopers Requiring Face Masks For All Employees

Kroger, the parent company of Colorado-based King Soopers, has announced that wearing face masks will be a mandatory policy starting on Sunday, May 3 according to the Denver Channel.

Credit: Dave Jensen, TSM

Kroger will provide masks for employees unless a team member prefers to wear their own from home. Shoppers are also encouraged to wear masks while shopping to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Source: Denver Channel