King Soopers to Give Out Bonuses to Employees

The parent company of King Soopers, Kroger, has announced that hourly employees will be getting a bonus soon. The bonus will come in two payments. One that will be doled out on May 30 and the other on June 18.

Qualified full-time employees will receive a $400 bonus and qualified part-time employees will receive $200.

Google Maps

The "thank-you pay" bonus is meant to show the company's appreciation for their employees' commitment to maintaining safe and clean stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: KDVR