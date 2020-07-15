King Soopers to Require Masks Later This Month

Make sure you have your mask on hand.

According to The Denver Channel, King Soopers will require all its customers to wear masks starting on July 22.

Kroger, King Soopers' parent company, announced the news on Twitter, stating that the new requirement is in response to the "increase in COVID-19 cases across the country."

The chain has struggled with the pandemic personally, as it has seen seven outbreaks of the virus among employees in Colorado alone.

Two employees at a King Soopers in Denver have also passed away from it.

Kroger isn't the only chain to implement a mask mandate. Walmart and Sam's Club will require their customers to wear masks starting on July 20.

The state of Colorado has not established a mask mandate (despite multiple counties doing so), but, in the words of Governor Polis...you might want to "wear a damn mask."