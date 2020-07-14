King Soopers to Stop Giving Coin Change Temporarily

King Soopers' parent company, Kroger, has announced that their grocery stores will not be returning coin change to customers temporarily. The grocer's decision comes from a national coin shortage at the Federal Reserve due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the temporary halt to coin change, customers have a few options to get their money back or donate:

Rounding up your purchase to support Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation.

Have coin change loaded as a credit on your King Soopers Loyalty card.

Additionally, you can always pay with a credit or debit card for the exact payment.

Source: The Denver Channel