Away from the stage, Kip Moore seeks the wild. He's an outdoorsman at his core, and in a commercial for the new 4-Door Ford Bronco, that other side of the "She's Mine" singer truly shines.

In the "Built Wild" ad — which is actually a three-minute short film presented by Ford and Disney CreativeWorks in collaboration with Jimmy Chin — Moore is shown doing everything from playing his guitar by a campfire to rock climbing to driving his new Ford Bronco around the Tennessee backcountry. He also puts his abs on full display to go rock climbing.

Serving as a worthy backdrop to the mini-film is Moore’s song "Red White Blue Jean American Dream," and the ad also finds Moore narrating, making some interesting admissions about his life on the road and in the spotlight.

"The most difficult part about being a musician is you have to be all in," says Moore, who released his fourth studio album Wild World in May. "You have to live it and breathe it. It’s dominated so much of my life that I've neglected so many pieces of my life. I’m trying to find that balance."

Indeed, Moore has been searching for that balance for years, building a career on songs such as "Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck," "Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money" and "More Girls Like You."

But he's still searching for something more — or perhaps less?

"I’m always seeking simplicity," he says. “Yet my life is anything but simple."

Moore wraps his starring role by the campfire at dusk, playing his guitar.

