Kip Moore: ‘To the Black Community … I’m Sorry’

As protests take place throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd, Kip Moore is offering some thoughts about racial injustice, anti-police sentiments and the socially divided time in which we're living.

In all three cases, he offers: "I'm sorry."

On May 25, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, died as a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck. Floyd had been handcuffed by police after they detained him on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes; video shows Chauvin kneeling with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd tells Chauvin that he can't breathe, then becomes unresponsive.

"To the black community ... I’m Srry that you’ve screamed for so long about feeling oppressed and it’s fallin on deaf ears (sic)," Moore begins his Facebook post. "I hear you, i see you, and I have nothing but love for you."

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in response to Floyd's death. While protests about Floyd's death and a larger pattern of racial injustice in America have largely been peaceful, some have devolved into destruction of property, looting and violence against police officers.

"To the police officers all over ... Im Srry (sic) that those of you doing the job the right way, always get lumped into the same category with the few doing it the wrong way," Moore continues. "I’m thankful for you guys and know most of you have your heart in the right place."

Moore concludes his statement with a prayer of sorts: "To God, I’m Srry (sic) that we’ve been here this long and continue to be terrible to each other."

"I’m sure your vision for us looked drastically different," Moore adds. "I hope we can work towards changing this now ... not tomorrow, but now."

Moore is one of country music's more outspoken artists, often calling for equality and love among all people. In 2017, when counter-protestors of a white nationalists, KKK and neo-Nazis gathering in Charlottesville, Va., were hit by a car, Moore spoke out: "If your parents taught you to hate people of color they're idiots. If you're an adult & still spewing their hate, that makes you a bigger idiot," he wrote at the time.

"It starts with each one of us individually if we wanna change what this world looks like," he added. "Go out of your way to take care of people and spread kindness."