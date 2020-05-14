Kip Moore delivers a little slice of classic American rock 'n' roll — with his signature flair, of course — on "Red White Blue Jean American Dream." The song, released on Friday (May 15), is the latest from the country star's forthcoming Wild World album.

The fifth of 13 tracks on Wild World, "Red White Blue Jean American Dream" is the only song on the record that Moore didn't write: Jimi Beil, Barton Davies, Phillip Lammonds and Luke Dick — a frequent Moore collaborator who, the singer tells the Boot "understands me as an artist a lot, and what I gravitate to" — did the honors. Moore was attracted to the song's melody and lyrics, but he turned the track from its "very indie, kinda folk-y, almost Mumford [& Sons]-y kinda" demo into the heartland rock-style tune it became.

"Well, it's a great big world / With a lotta little things to see / So whatcha say, girl? / Do you wanna see 'em all with me," Moore asks in the first verse. The chorus is steeped in big guitars, steady drums and prominent tambourine as Moore envisions "Rollin' down the road, you and me just chasin' / That red, white, blue jean American dream."

Wild World will be Moore's fourth studio record. It's due out on May 29.

“I don’t think you ever find the true purpose of life, but I’m always searching for that peace and joy of what God means to me and the whole spectrum of where my place is,” Moore reflects. “I think with this record, you really get a birds eye view of that.”

The lead single from Wild World, "She's Mine," was released in August of 2019, but Moore has since also shared "Wild World," "Southpaw" and "Crazy for You Tonight." The record follows 2017's Slowheart.

WATCH: Kip Moore Talks About His New Music + So Much More