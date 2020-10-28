Kitten Rescued After It Freezes to Truck in Colorado Snowstorm

A story out of Denver is making national headlines, after a kitten was rescued while frozen to a truck tire.

According to WGN, the kitten was discovered on Monday 'hanging off the side of a tire with her paws and tail frozen to the metal surface.'

WGN reported that the person who found the kitten at a Commerce City tire shop used warm water to remover her. Now, she's now being fostered by Dumb Friends League until she can be adopted — and hopefully by the person who rescued her. I'm not crying, you're crying.

Even though the snow and ice are melting today, the storm that blew in over the weekend actually set record low temperatures in the Denver area. On Monday, Denver's high temp was just 19 degrees in addition to several inches of snow. On Tuesday, the low in Denver was eight degrees, which beat the record of 11 degrees, set in 1925.

KDVR has the full rescue story here.

