Kittens Rescued From Drain in Weld County

A cat and her kittens got stuck in a drain in Fort Lupton last week. The Weld Animal Control was quick to the scene. It took a team including the Fort Lupton Fire Department to remove a large piece of steel covering the drain for them to be rescued.

The 6 kittens are estimated to be 4 weeks old and will available for adoption through the Humane Society of Weld County when they are 8 weeks.

These photos from the Weld County Sheriff's Office tell the story. Thank you to everyone involved for caring enough to save them!

Weld County Sheriff's Office

