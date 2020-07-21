Know Before You Go: ‘Wings Over Warren Air Show’

F.E. Warren Air Force Base will play host to the first ever "Wings Over Warren Air Show" tomorrow, July 22.

The show will feature the A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning II demonstration teams in addition to appearances by the KC-46 Pegasus, B-1 Lancer, UH-1 Iroquois and C-130 Hercules.

The "drive-in movie style" event will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and will be limited to approximately 1500 vehicles. RVs and trailers are not permitted.

F.E. Warren Air Force Base

Access to the base will be restricted to the gate on Roundtop Road, which will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9:30 a.m., or when capacity is reached.

"Please come early but do not arrive before 7 a.m.," the base said in a press release. "Traffic will not be permitted to back up at the gate prior to opening."

To ensure social distancing, vehicles will be spaced 15 feet apart, and spectators will need to stay in or directly around their vehicles.

"There will be restrooms and handicap-accessible restrooms available," said the base. "As a reminder, please bring food and drinks for your enjoyment and be sure to fill up on gasoline before your arrival."

For more information on the show, access to base and what items are permitted and not permitted, please visit warren.af.mil or the F.E. Warren Facebook Page @FEWarrenAirForceBase and search for the “Wings Over Warren” event.

