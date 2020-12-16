Kozak Announces CPD Change Of Command Ceremony

Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak on Tuesday announced plans for a change of command ceremony on Jan.4 at the Cheyenne Police Department.

The chief says that at noon on that day, he will turn command of the CPD over to Captain Nathan Buseck, who will assume the post of acting Police Chief at that time.

The chief posted the following statement on the CPD Facebook Page:

''I am humbled over the effort many put forth to change the plan of my departing CPD. Citizens wanted to fight because they knew the passion I have for Cheyenne. You should know that everyone at CPD has the same passion and the good direction will carry on. I will continue to serve the City in other ways. We need to respect the Office of the Mayor and help Mr. Collins to select a chief who will maintain the same culture. I have appointed Captain Buseck to serve as the acting Chief of Police so he can begin to work with Mr. Collins. I will be retiring and turning the CPD flag over to Captain Buseck on January 4th at Noon in a change of command ceremony in front of the PD. You are welcome to attend since you are the reason we do this job. I am blessed to have served this community! Thank you, Chief Kozak."

Jan. 4 is also the day that Mayor-Elect Patrick Collins will be sworn into office. Collins has announced that he does not to retain either Kozak or Fire Chief Greg Hoggatt in his administration.

Kozak was appointed to lead the Cheyenne Police Department in 2010 and is the longest-serving chief in the history of the CPD.