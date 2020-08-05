There's always been an underlying debated question: Does it make sense to eat breakfast food for dinner? Absolutely! So why not have something as delicious as Kraft's Mac & Cheese become part of your breakfast?

With the ongoing pandemic, it's no secret we have been eating at home in 2020. Of course, one of the easiest things to make that is not only a popular choice, but doesn't take long at all is macaroni and cheese. In fact, a recent survey showed that 56 percent of parents have been serving mac and cheese to their kids for breakfast during the times of the pandemic. It only makes sense, it's practical.

Now it seems that Kraft is taking the initiative and rebranding its typical Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner blue box to include the word 'Breakfast' instead, as it's encouraging the idea of starting off your day with its cheesy noodles. This idea did not take much to persuade me as it took cheese and noodles and combined it with breakfast, so if you're like me, you're already sold on the idea. In fact, after work today, I stocked up on some Kraft Mac & Cheese at the local grocery store. Its marketing is already working on me.

Kraft is also launching a new giveaway to coincide with the breakfast mac & cheese campaign. They're giving away a limited-edition 'Breakfast Box' that includes a mug, a placemat for kids to color on, and a magnet listing breakfast recipe suggestions, such as topping it with bacon & eggs or crumbled sausage. That sounds brilliant if you ask me. Haven't you ever had scrambled eggs with cheese? It's amazing! Then just add noodles to that and it's even more fantastic! Well played Kraft, well played!