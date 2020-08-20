‘Kraven the Hunter’ Movie Finds Director

Less than 24 hours after word leaked that Olivia Wilde had signed on to direct a mystery Marvel project for Sony (possibly a Spider-Woman film), there’s more Spider-Man-adjacent news. Deadline reports Sony has also found a director for a solo film for longtime Spider-Man antagonist Kraven the Hunter. J.C. Chandor, who recently directed the solid Netflix thriller Triple Frontier, is “in talks” for the assignment.

The news doesn’t end there either. Deadline lays out a whole host of Spider-Man spinoff movies that are in the Sony pipeline:

Sony is continuing to build a healthy development slate of Spider-Man characters to rival other studios’ comic book pics currently in development. Besides Venom 2 and Jared Leto’s Morbius, the studio also recently set S.J. Clarkson to direct its untitled Madame Web pic and tapped Marc Guggenheim to write its Jackpot movie. The next installment in the Spider-Man franchise also begins shooting this winter.

Some of these are really obscure characters. Introduced in 2008, Jackpot has probably appeared in than 30 comics total since then, if that! That’s a really random Marvel hero to give a movie. (She’s a hero who kind of looks like Mary Jane and has vague super powers.) When you’ve got to work with just Spider-Man’s corner of the Marvel Universe, you can’t be too choosy about this kind of thing.

Even Kraven could be a stretch. A few characters have taken that name, but generally he’s just a guy who is, y’know, a hunter. He takes a special formula that gives him enhanced abilities, and he has a notoriously complicated code of honor, but that’s about it. How do you make him the focus of a movie without Spider-Man in it? That’s up to J.C. Chandor to figure out, I guess.