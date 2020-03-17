Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for COVID-19, taking to Instagram to share the news. Hivju, who played wildling raider Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO show, currently resides in his home country of Norway with his family. Read his statement below:

Luckily, Hivju seems to be doing alright. He’s described his symptoms as "mild" and assured fans that he will be self-isolating at home until his condition improves. Hivju joins the likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba, who have all taken to social media to share their coronavirus diagnosis. These celebrities are becoming the poster children of COVID-19, and their response to the crisis affects overall public morale. So it’s a great thing that Hivju has used his Instagram to educate people on what they can do to help. “I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine,” he wrote. “Just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.”

Hivju also made sure to mention that the virus is more likely to affect the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions, which is why reducing contact with others is so important. "Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!" said Hivju in his post. In just 18 hours, the post has been liked over 350,000 times.