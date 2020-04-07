Kroger Grocery Stores to Limit Number of Shoppers in Stores

According to a press release, the Kroger Family of grocery stores will begin limiting the number of customers in their stores at one time. The new policy is designed t encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kroger operates the King Soopers grocery store in Cheyenne.

Under Kroger's new reduced capacity limits, the number of people allowed into stores will be 1 person per 120 square feet. In some stores, the company will also be testing test one-way aisles.

"Kroger's introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products," Kroger's senior vice president of operations Mary Ellen Adcock said in the statement. "During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities."

Kroger's new customer capacity limits join other measures the retailer has established over the last few weeks to promote physical distancing, including the addition of plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals and airing of a healthy habits message via in-store radio to encourage customers to practice good hygiene and spatial awareness.

