Kyla Bush Named LCSD#1’s Student of the Week

Kyla Bush, who is a senior at Central High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 24.

The nominating committee said Bush is a standout student-athlete. She was Wyoming’s 4A disk state champion and all-state shot thrower in 2019. Additionally, she lettered in track and field for four years, basketball for three years and indoor track for one year.

The nominating committee added that Bush is an exceptional student in Central’s AP Capstone Diploma program. She is a member of the National Honor Society and belongs to Central’s Positively Psyched Club, where she helps promote healthy mindsets and positive attitudes within the school community.

She also serves as a mentor and helps coordinate activities for juvenile youth through Cheyenne’s JEMS program.

Bush plans to attend Montana State University where she has earned a scholarship for track and field as a shot, disk, and weight and hammer thrower. She plans to study science and become a secondary science teacher after college. She credits her inspiration to become a science teacher to Central High teachers Kim Parfitt and Dana McIlvain.

“We would like to thank Kyla for being a model student-athlete and positively adding to Central’s culture,” Central High Career Counselor Jeff Norman said in a statement.

MORE: Past LCSD#1 Students of the Week