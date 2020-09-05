Labor Day Appliance Sales You Don’t Want to Sleep On

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Labor Day pays homage to the hard work, contributions and achievements of American workers by giving everyone a well-deserved day off to do whatever they want. Whether you spend the day barbecuing, napping or harboring anxieties about the upcoming school year you should definitely check out these on-sale appliances and snag yourself something special to help with household domestic duties (without any backtalk).

Amazon

Treat yourself to the smartest (and cleanest) home on the block with this robot vacuum from Ecovacs. Built with both Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility simply tell DEEBOT to clean and DEEBOT will! With double suction power and 110min of runtime on a single charge, DEEBOT promises to keep your hard floors and carpets free of dirt and dust whenever they need it and then retreats back to its dock to prep for the next cleaning. So much easier than trying to get someone else in your household to vacuum, right?

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2YNSehU

Amazon

The Ninja Airy Fryer uses up to 75 percent less fat than traditional frying methods to which I have to say: Guilt-free fries and chicken wings? Sign me up! With three additional functions (roast, reheat and dehydrate) and dishwasher safe parts, I don’t see any reason to sleep on snagging this small appliance while it’s on sale.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2GjAcOi

Amazon

Whether you're defrosting, reheating, cooking or snacking, this professional microwave oven from Farberware is sure to simplify the task. With 1100w of output power, 10 power levels and seven one-touch cooking programs, this smart-sensor microwave offers full-sized cooking in a compact space making it an ideal option for at-home, at-work, or anywhere else you can think of.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3lLRUdi

Amazon

A high-functioning stand mixer is a classic staple in any kitchen and this affordable 660w model from Kuccu really fits the bill. Made of food-grade stainless steel the 5.5QT bowl is large enough to mix dough for 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread in a single batch! And let’s be real, it’s 2020… who couldn’t use 9 dozen cookies and 4 loaves of bread right about now?

Buy It: https://amzn.to/31PQI0G

Amazon

Unlike a standard fan, the Swedish-designed Blue Pure Fan actually cleans the air as it cools, removing over 99% of airborne dust and pollen in just 20 minutes. The secret lies in a pre-filter that pulls in dirty air and circulates it back through a particle filter resulting in a gentle stream of clean, cooling air back into the room. It’s compact enough to fit just about anywhere and the fabric pre-filters come in five different colors to best fit your decor and, get this: they’re machine-washable, too!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2DmjQmL

Amazon

Whether you’re a seasoned cook or still a little rough around the edges, the Fissler Souspreme Multi Pot will bring all-around talent to your kitchen. With 18 one-touch cooking programs including slow cook, steam, saute, sous vide and more you can cook a wide array of dishes from soups and stews to roasts and grains in a fraction of the time.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3hRyyRK

Amazon

The Chefman Store has all kinds of sales going on right now but I have to highlight this crepe griddle because it is an absolute dream for anyone that loves brunch at home. This thing is the little griddle that could thanks to its multiple functions allowing you to make crepes, blintzes, pancakes, eggs, bacon and so much more. Speaking of eggs, the Chefman Electric Egg Cooker is on sale right now, too, and so is the Chefman Sous Vide Immersion Circulator. You should probably just goa ahead and get them all so you can treat yourself to the best steak and eggs with a side of crepes whenever you darn well please.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3hQFFKm

Amazon

This hard floor mop from Bissell will happily scrub your floors so you don’t have to! With on-demand spray action and a triple action brush roll designed to safely bust through the worst messes on any sealed, hard-surface like tile, linoleum, vinyl and hardwood this handy little appliance is sure to replace your old-school mop and bucket in no time.

No sealed, hard-surfaces in your home to speak of? Not to worry. The Bissell Aeroswift Compact Vacuum Cleaner is on sale right now, too!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3bnPvAI