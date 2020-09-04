Workin’ Man Blues: A Country Music Playlist to Labor — or Celebrate Labor Day — To

Country music is a soundtrack to the blue-collar worker's life, from hammers to haylofts. The stories of farmers, cowboys, miners and more have been told in the lyrics of country songs throughout generations.

From Merle Haggard's "Workin' Man Blues" to some "Shiftwork" with Kenny Chesney and George Strait, we won't judge you if you want to "Take This Job and Shove It," just like Johnny Paycheck. Maybe you'll be "Blowin' Smoke" with Kacey Musgraves while you're punching out of your "9 to 5" like Dolly Parton, or maybe, like Sugarland, you know there's gotta be "Something More."

Whatever your daily grind brings, we salute you, and hope you can kick back to celebrate on the Labor Day holiday weekend. Here's a soundtrack for your celebration, more than three hours of some of country music's best hard-working music. From the classics to the contemporary, we've got some background music for your festivities.

LISTEN: A Country Music Playlist for Your Labor Day Celebrations