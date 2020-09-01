Labor Day to Impact Cheyenne Trash Pick Up

Trash, recycle and yard waste pick up scheduled for Monday, Sept. 7, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive), Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) and Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The City of Cheyenne is asking people to have their trash, recycle and yard waste containers out by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440.

​​