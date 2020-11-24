Lady A recruit Thomas Rhett for a tear-jerking new duet called "Heroes," which remembers some of the musical greats who are no longer with us. Lady A bandmate Charles Kelley co-wrote the song alongside Rhett, as well as songwriters Jesse Frasure, Julian Bunetta, Sean Douglas and Joe London.

"All of my heroes keep dying / Lord, may they rest in peace," the song's powerful opening verse begins, backed by a poignant piano line. "So here's to the songs / That will always live on / From now until eternity..."

It's an especially timely message for 2020, as this year has seen the loss of country greats including Kenny Rogers, John Prine, Joe Diffie, Charlie Daniels and many, many more. In fact, one of the lyrics in "Heroes" specifically cites a legend we lost this year: "As a kid I would sing to 'Islands in the Stream,'" goes one line, referencing Rogers' iconic duet with Dolly Parton from 1983.

But "Heroes" doesn't stop at honoring the artists who died in 2020, nor is it exclusively focused on country legends. Whitney Houston, Kurt Cobain, Tupac Shakur, Tom Petty and Amy Winehouse are just a few of the out-of-genre acts that get a mention in the lyrics of the song.

It's the second time in recent weeks that Rhett has dropped a song full of homages to great lyrics. His latest single, "What's Your Country Song," shouts out no fewer than 16 beloved country hits from decades past.

"Heroes" is included on the deluxe edition of Lady A's 2019 Ocean album, which came out on Friday (Nov. 20) in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the project's original release. The deluxe edition includes six additional songs, rounding the full tracklist out to a hefty 19-song collection.

Also among the new additions to the deluxe edition of Ocean are live renditions of "What If I Never Get Over You," "Champagne Night" and "Let It Be Love." They also add a Songland version of "Champagne Night," as well as another new track called "Underwater."