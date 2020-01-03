Lady Antebellum are hitting the road for an extensive tour in 2020. The country trio have announced the cities and dates for their Ocean 2020 Tour.

Lady Antebellum's 2020 tour is slated to kick off with a show at the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 21. The string of dates runs through Sept. 12, when the tour wraps with a performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Jake Owen is set to accompany Lady Antebellum as their direct support act, and Maddie & Tae are also set to join the trio on the road.

"After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of Ocean," Lady A singer Charles Kelley says in a press release. "We've missed those huge crowd singalongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can't come fast enough."

Tickets to select shows on the tour will go on sale on Jan. 24 as part of Live Nation's Megaticket at megaticket.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to a special pre-sale, the details of which are available at citientertainment.com.

Lady Antebellum released their most recent album, Ocean, in November, when it debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. The album's lead single, "What If I Never Get Over You," is a Top 5 hit, and the group have released the title song from the project, "Ocean," to AC radio as the second single.

Lady Antebellum, Owen and Maddie & Tae visited Santa's Pub in Nashville recently to test out some cover songs for the tour. See the results of that in the video at the top of the story. A list of tour dates and cities is below.

Lady Antebellum's Ocean 2020 Tour Dates:

May 21 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 22 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak Chin Pavilion

May 23 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 28 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

May 29 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 30 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

June 13 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 14 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

June 18 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 19 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

June 20 -- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 25 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 27 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 10 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

July 16 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17 -- Pittsburgh, Penn.

July 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind @ Ruoff Music Center

July 23 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 24 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

July 31 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Aug.1 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

Aug. 2 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

Aug. 6 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 7 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 8 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 22 -- Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 27 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 4 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 5 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 6 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 10 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Bowling Arena

Sept. 11 -- Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

Sept. 12 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena