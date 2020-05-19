Lady Antebellum Cancels Colorado Show

Another Colorado concert has been canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, the latest concert cancellation comes from Lady Antebellum. Their show was scheduled for July 9 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

Those who purchased tickets through AXS online and by phone will automatically receive a refund issued to the credit card that was used to purchase the tickets within 30 business days.

All other tickets will be refundable at the original point of purchase.

