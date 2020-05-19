Lady Antebellum performed on the Season 18 finale of The Voice on Tuesday night (May 19), joining together for an at-home performance of their current single, "Champagne Night."

The trio consisting of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood gave a fun performance of the light-hearted song, joined by their band members and a series of guests as they played a virtual game of beer pong and danced to the music.

They joined a roster of all-stars that included Bon Jovi and the Jonas Brothers for an episode that also showcased performances from the remaining contestants before revealing the winner of Season 18 of The Voice.

The group recently released "Champagne Night" to country radio as their new single after choosing it as the winning song when they served as the guest artist on Songland for the week on April 14. The members of Lady Antebellum co-wrote the song alongside show mentor Shane McAnally and contestant Madeline Merlo. "Champagne" is the first song from the show to be released as a single.

The hit making trio performed “Champagne Night” on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 11. They joined Brad Paisley for a livestream concert on Friday (May 15), but sadly, the trio announced on Tuesday that they were canceling their entire 2020 Ocean Tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic.