If it seems as if Lady Antebellum always have the perfect song for every occasion, it may be because they do. And the whole world could use some champagne right now.

On Monday (May 11), the country trio made up of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood gave a virtual performance of their new single “Champagne Night” on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Before a changing background that had the seven-time Grammy winners performing everywhere from a beach to a crowded concert, the hit makers smiled through the light-hearted song.

This song may sound familiar, since Lady Antebellum served as the guest artist on Songland, and ended up choosing “Champagne Night” as the winning song for the week on April 14. The trio co-wrote the song alongside show mentor Shane McAnally and contestant Madeline Merlo. The song was released to country radio shortly afterward, making it the first song from the show to be released as a single.

“We had a blast bringing this song to life for our episode,” says Lady A’s Hillary Scott. “We started the process of the song over the winter in a very different time and headspace. But now, with everything going on, it’s almost like that little dose of exactly what I need right now — a light and fun little reminder to enjoy the simpler moments.”