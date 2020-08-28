The opening lines to Lainey Wilson's new single, "Things a Man Oughta Know," rattle off just a few of the everyday chores that she doesn't need a man to do for her. Wilson knows how to change a tire, catch a fish and shoot a gun. This tough-as-nails singer has all the life skills she needs -- no boyfriend necessary.

But this isn't just a song about practical self-reliance. As "Things a Man Oughta Know" moves into its first chorus, it becomes clear that Wilson also has a strong moral foundation, and she knows how to preserve a relationship that's worth saving.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for her ex. Wilson's lyrics hint at "a boy who gave up and got it wrong," left too early and wasn't willing to fight for the love they shared. Though the lyrics of the song don't directly deal with that breakup, heartbreak is palpable in every line, and in the tender, introspective melodies that run through this ballad.

"Things a Man Oughta Know" is one of four tracks on Wilson's Redneck Hollywood EP. She had a hand in writing every track on the project -- this song was also co-penned by Jason Nix and Jon Singleton -- and each represents a different aspect of the singer's life and story. More than any other track on the project, "Things a Man Oughta Know" speaks to the values Wilson's parents instilled in her growing up, and the hard lessons she learned through her own romantic relationships.

Did You Know?: Wilson first moved to Nashville with only her bumper-pull camper trailer, which she lived in for three years as she established herself as a songwriter and performer in Music City.

Lainey Wilson's "Things a Man Oughta Know" Lyrics:

I can hook a trailer on a two-inch hitch / I can shoot a shotgun, I can catch a fish / I can change a tire on the side of a road / Yeah, I know a few things a man oughta know.

Chorus:

How to know when it's love / How to stay when it's tough / How to know when you're messing up a good thing / And how to fix it 'fore it's too late / And yeah, I know a boy / Who gave up and got it wrong / If you really love a woman, you don't let her go / Yeah, I know a few things a man oughta know.

If I can't have it, I can do without / I can hang a picture same as I can take it down / And how to keep it hidden when a heart gets broke / Yeah, I know a few things a man oughta know.

Repeat Chorus

How to do know when it's love / How to stay when it's tough / How to chase forever down a driveway / How to never let it get there in the first place / And yeah, I know a boy / Who gave up and got it wrong / If you really love a woman you don't let her go / Yeah, I know a few things a man oughta know.