Lake Hattie Currently Closed for Mullen Fire Efforts

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is closing Lake Hattie to watercraft use effective immediately.

The restriction is necessary to allow several specialized aircraft to collect water from the lake to help with the Mullen Fire suppression efforts.

The aircraft, commonly called Super Scoopers, are fixed-wing aircraft that fly at high rates of speed just above the surface of a lake or reservoir. These aircraft can scoop up large amounts of water into a tank in the ‘belly’ of the plane. The aircraft can collect as much as 1,600 gallons of water in about ten seconds.

The boating restriction is currently slated to last indefinitely as the need for water resources will continue as efforts to fight the fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest progress.

Anglers can continue fishing from the shore.