Lander Family Discovers 100 Elk Grazing in Their Backyard

There are some things that happen in Wyoming that rarely happen anywhere else. This is one of those things. A Lander family looked out of their window at sunset and noticed they had 100 elk in their backyard grazing.

Shelli Johnson was kind enough to share this moment on YouTube recently.

Shelli described the moment like this:

We were treated to this magical scene at sunset, near Lander, Wyoming, on April 16. About 100 elk were grazing during a glorious sunset. The only sound that filled the air were the red-winged blackbirds and an occasional meadowlark.

Like I said, sometimes moments happen in Wyoming that don't happen anywhere else and we should cherish that fact.