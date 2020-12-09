Lander Just Shared Video of their Entire 2020 Christmas Parade

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we've seen many events in 2020 canceled or postponed. The Christmas parade in Lander wasn't one of them and now you can view pretty much all of it online.

Wy Overland just dropped this video of the Lander Christmas parade on YouTube. It begins with a nifty drone view of the parade from overhead and ends with a street level view of the floats and displays going by.

The Light Up Lander Facebook page shared some other moments from the parade which originally happened on December 5.

Gotta appreciate our local Wyoming neighbors trying to spread some good cheer for what has been an extremely challenging year. Thanks to Lander for the video share as we work to keep our chins up as we get through the holidays.