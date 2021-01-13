This Saturday, January 16th, the 2nd Annual Laramie County Grief Support Group Glow in the Dark Dodgeball event will take place at the Archer Recreation Complex on the eastern edge of Cheyenne. The event will raise funds for the Laramie County Grief Support Group.

The Glow in the Dark Dodgeball Tournament of Champions is meant to support a great cause while also bringing together members of the Cheyenne community for some friendly competition. The proceeds from the registration fees for the tournament will go towards the Laramie Country Grief Support Group and to help assist families that have lost a loved one.

Details can be found on the Facebook event page for the upcoming fundraiser. The event page reads:

Ready for some fun??? Come help us raise money for a great cause. Doors open at 11am Team registration starts at 1130 with games starting at 1pm. We will have tons of vendors, silent auction items, raffle items, food truck a bar and much more this year. $5.00 to get in the door if you are not playing on a team or you can donate items to our grief group such as blankets, paper good items, canned food, color crayons, coloring books and ETC

The event will be at the new home of Laramie County Events, located at 3801 Archer Parkway in Cheyenne. They are the home of The Event Center at Archer, The Laramie Country Fair, and the Laramie Country Motorsports Park.

Not only is the event for a great cause, but you also get to play Glow in the Dark Dodgeball. That sounds like a pretty amazing Saturday!