Laramie Co. Vandals Cause $6K Damage Trying to Steal Copper Wire

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help locating vandals who caused $6,000 worth of damage in the 100 block of U.S. 85.

Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Don Hollingshead says the damage was done sometime between Nov. 1-2 during an attempt to steal copper wire.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.

Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

