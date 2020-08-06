Laramie County Candidates File For School District, LCCC Boards

Several candidates filed to run for the Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2 boards as well of the Board of Trustees for Laramie County Community College yesterday (August 5).

While the filing period for most city, county, and state offices ended in May, the period to file to run for the local education boards started yesterday and continues through August 24.

According to the Laramie County Clerk's Office, here are the candidates who officially filed to run yesterday:

LCCC Board Jenefer Pasqua

LCSD#1 Lynn A. StoreyHuylar

LCSD#1 Tim Bolin

LCSD#1 Paulette Gadlin

LCSD#2 Dave Keiter

All of the board positions are non-partisan, meaning candidates do not formally affiliate with the Republican, Democratic, or any other political party in their quest for office.

