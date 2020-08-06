Laramie County Candidates File For School District, LCCC Boards
Several candidates filed to run for the Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2 boards as well of the Board of Trustees for Laramie County Community College yesterday (August 5).
While the filing period for most city, county, and state offices ended in May, the period to file to run for the local education boards started yesterday and continues through August 24.
According to the Laramie County Clerk's Office, here are the candidates who officially filed to run yesterday:
LCCC Board Jenefer Pasqua
LCSD#1 Lynn A. StoreyHuylar
LCSD#1 Tim Bolin
LCSD#1 Paulette Gadlin
LCSD#2 Dave Keiter
All of the board positions are non-partisan, meaning candidates do not formally affiliate with the Republican, Democratic, or any other political party in their quest for office.