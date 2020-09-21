Laramie County Celebrates Women’s Suffrage On Sept. 22

Paul Thompson/Stringer, Getty Images

Laramie County will recognize National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 22 with a salute to women's suffrage.

That's according to a release from the Laramie County Clerk's office.

According to the release, the clerk's office is "teaming up with the Cheyenne League of Women Voters in an effort to encourage all eligible citizens to exercise their right to vote and be heard at the ballot box.

Registering to vote is the first step to making your voice heard, and Voter Registration Day is the right day to start by getting registered. We encourage all those who are eligible to join us and register before the November General Election,” County Clerk Debra Lee said."

In celebration of women's suffrage, League members will be dressed in period costumes at the Laramie County Governmental Complex from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., handing out commemorative suffrage materials, including the Wyoming coin celebrating the 150th anniversary of women's right to vote.