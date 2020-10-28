The Laramie County Clerk's Office will live stream the processing of absentee ballots for the 2020 General Election on Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30.

That's according to a news release from Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee. Lee says the processing will not include any release of a vote count on those days, since state law does not allow for the tabulation of votes prior to election day. but she says the process will show people how absentee ballots are handled and the safeguards that are in place to guarantee the integrity of the election process.

The streaming will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.

You can get details on how to access the zoom stream, including the links to the stream, at the Laramie County Clerk's Office website election page.