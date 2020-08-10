Laramie County Clerk: You Can Still Ask For An Absentee Ballot

Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee is reminding voters that even though the August Primary Election is only a little more than a week away, it's not too late to ask for an absentee ballot.

You can do that by calling the county clerk elections office at 633-4242 or by emailing election@laramiecountyclerk.com. You will need to provide the name under which you are registered to vote, your date of birth, your residence address, and a telephone number where you can be reached. The last day to request an absentee ballot is August 17, the day before the primary.

All ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on August 18, the day of the primary election. Ballots delivered after the deadline will not be counted. Lee also said voters are being urged to drop off their ballots at the absentee ballot drop box outside the Laramie County Governmental Building.

Additional absentee ballot drop off boxes are available outside the town clerk office offices in Albin, Burns, and Pine Bluffs. The deadline to drop off ballots in Albin and Burns is Monday, Aug. 17.

The deadline for the Pine Bluffs absentee ballot box is Tuesday, Agust 18 at 4 p.m.