Laramie County COVID-19 Count Doubles in 3 Days to 37

Laramie County's amount of COVID-19 cases increased by 18 between Monday and Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37.

Officials said in a statement Thursday that all 18 patients are in Cheyenne, and vary in age from their 20s to their 70s.

In addition to the new cases, more than 52 people who've had contact with these patients have been placed into quarantine to monitor for possible symptoms.

Wyoming had at least 153 cases of the virus confirmed in 16 of its 23 counties as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Thirty-seven of those people have recovered.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app