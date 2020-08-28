Laramie County Deputies Ask for Help Finding Stolen Trailer

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole a flatbed trailer from the 1500 block of S. Greeley Highway.

Captain Don Hollingshead says the theft occurred during the overnight hours between July 26-27.

"A black Top Hat Industries flatbed trailer was stolen from that location," said Hollingshead. "The trailer is 20 feet in length, had a mesh gate and a 12,000 pound winch on the front. The trailer is valued at $5,000."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

​​