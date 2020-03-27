Laramie County Deputies Investigating Mag Drill Theft

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole a Hougen magnetic drill out of a pickup in south Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft happened on March 9.

"The owner of the drill made stops in the 700 block of E. Fox Farm Road and 1700 block of S. Greeley Highway and believes the drill was taken at one of these locations," said Warner.

Warner says the drill is blue and chrome and valued at $980.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

