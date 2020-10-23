Laramie County Deputies Investigating Theft of Batteries, Drills

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole $1,800 worth of items from a property in south Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred in the 2500 block of E. Fox Farm Road sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13.

"Multiple items were taken from the property to include eight car batteries and two Milwaukee angle drills," said Warner.

Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.