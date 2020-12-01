Laramie County Deputies Looking to Identify Suspected Purse Thief

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected purse thief.

The agency says the theft occurred on Monday, Nov. 21, at the Safeway at 700 S. Greeley Highway.

The suspect, pictured above, then attempted to use credit cards from the purse at the Walmart at 580 Livingston Avenue.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Deputy Kaplan at (307) 633-4870.