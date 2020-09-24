Laramie County Deputies Searching for 15-Year-Old Runaway

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway.

Deputies say Domanic Douglas left his family’s home between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, after packing clothes into a blue backpack with white horizontal stripes.

Douglas is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie with dark blue arms and hood, dark pants and black Nike tennis shoes.

A​nyone with information on Douglas' whereabouts is asked to call Deputy Gillott at (307) 633-4849.

