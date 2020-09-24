Laramie County Deputies Searching for 15-Year-Old Runaway
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old runaway.
Deputies say Domanic Douglas left his family’s home between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, after packing clothes into a blue backpack with white horizontal stripes.
Douglas is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie with dark blue arms and hood, dark pants and black Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Douglas' whereabouts is asked to call Deputy Gillott at (307) 633-4849.