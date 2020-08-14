Laramie County Deputies Searching for Gaming Machine Burglars

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a burglary at the Antelope Truck Stop near Burns.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary took place sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 1.

"Two suspects broke a window and entered the bar," said Warner. "A countertop computer gaming machine valued at $3,500 was taken."

Warner says there was money in the machine, but he declined to say how much.

Warner says the suspects were driving what appeared to be a silver, early 2000s model Honda Odyssey.

The suspects are also believed to be the same men who stole a skill based slot machine from T-Joe's Steakhouse on Aug. 10.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

