Laramie County Deputies Seek Help in Burglary Investigation

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a garage in the 1600 block of Renegade Court, northwest of Cheyenne.

Captain Don Hollingshead says the burglary occurred between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on July 13.

"A DeWalt 14,000 watt generator model number DXGN14000, serial number 3005576207 was stolen," he said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

