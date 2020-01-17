Laramie County Deputies Seek Help in Burglary Investigation

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is seeking information to help deputies track down whoever burglarized a construction company on the outskirts of Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says it happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2019, in the 4800 block of S. Industrial Service Road.

"Video shows a white Chevy dually pull up to a trailer," said Warner. "Several items were taken to include a vibration plate and a generator."

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.  Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

