Laramie County Deputies Sporting Beards for Special Olympics

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is in a hairy situation.

During the months of January and February, the agency is relaxing their grooming policy and allowing deputies the rare opportunity to flaunt their facial fuzz at work.

But, it comes at a price.

Any deputy who wants to sport a beard must give at least $40 to Special Olympics Wyoming.

Deputies are also competing for donations online at firstgiving.com/team/397801, which count as votes for the best beard.

According to the website, 38 deputies are participating in the unique fundraiser.

Even female deputies have jumped on the beard bandwagon. No, they haven't grown out their facial hair, but a handful have donated so they can paint their fingernails any color they want.

