Laramie County deputies are still trying to identify three people suspected of starting a large grass fire south of Cheyenne last month.

Officials say the Aug. 20 blaze, which forced the evacuation of Love's Travel Stop and threatened multiple structures, was started by fireworks.

The fire burned 177 acres -- roughly the size of 134 football fields -- and temporarily closed Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line.

"There was definitely some private property damage," said Capt. Kevin James. "I believe there was like one of those big WYDOT signs that was damaged and there were some truck trailers that were over by Love's that were damaged as well."

"We would like to see the people responsible for this be held accountable," James added.

The sheriff's office has released photos of the suspects, and is asking anyone who recognizes the individuals to call Deputy Mosbacher at (307) 633-4852.

"We'd love to put an update out there that we've identified these individuals that torched that stuff," said James. "It can still happen, sometimes these things just take time."

​​