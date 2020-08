An emu is back home thanks to the efforts of a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, Deputy Herlihey was called to the 4300 block of Summit Drive Wednesday afternoon for an emu on the loose.

Herlihey was able to successfully wrangle the bird and return it home.

"When you go into law enforcement there’s just no telling what you’ll get to see," the sheriff's office said.

