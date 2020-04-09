Laramie County Emergency Operations Center Taking Donations

The Laramie County Emergency Operations Center is accepting donations of items that can be used by medical professionals and first responders in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the needed items include:

Latex-free gloves

Surgical or N95 masks

Face shields

Forehead or ear thermometers

Medical gowns

To arrange a donation, call 633-4336 or email emaresourcerequest@laramiecounty.com.

