Laramie County Emergency Operations Center Taking Donations
The Laramie County Emergency Operations Center is accepting donations of items that can be used by medical professionals and first responders in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the needed items include:
- Latex-free gloves
- Surgical or N95 masks
- Face shields
- Forehead or ear thermometers
- Medical gowns
- To arrange a donation, call 633-4336 or email emaresourcerequest@laramiecounty.com.
