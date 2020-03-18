The third case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been confirmed in Laramie County, according to a news release from the City of Cheyenne on Wednesday.

This case brings the statewide total to 16.

Kim Deti of the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed the third case, and she's trying to learn more, she said in an email Wednesday afternoon.

"I do not have details at this point," Deti said. 'The situation is different when testing is done through a private provider using a private lab than for tests run by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory."

The Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department, Emergency Management, and all elected officials in the city and county are working together collaboratively to ensure the safety of public health, according to the city.

More information regarding potential closures in the community will be shared as soon as they are available.

Tuesday evening, the Department of Health identified four new cases in the state: A Park County woman, a Laramie County woman, and a man and woman in Sheridan County.

The new Sheridan County cases are close contacts of the two previously identified cases from the same county.