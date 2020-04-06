The folks with Laramie County Fire District #2 are planning a fire engine parade for Wednesday (April 8) through north Cheyenne.

"We know it's been hard with so many places closed right now, so we'd like to provide some socially distant entertainment for your families," LCFD#2 said on Facebook.

The parade will start at 6:00 PM Wednesday at LCFD#2's Station 1 (5800 North College Drive Cheyenne, WY 82009) and end at Station 2 (410 Horse Creek Road Cheyenne, WY 82009).

Organizers say that they will "be flashing our lights, but there will be no sirens." They also ask that people follow social distancing guidelines by staying in your vehicle, and to not block traffic when parking.

